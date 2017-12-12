There’s Plenty Going on at Manchester Community Library

A discussion group focusing on The New Yorker magazine is being formed at Manchester Community Library (MCL). The group will meet on the first and third Saturday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m., starting on Saturday, December 16. To join, go to groups.google.com/forum/mclthenewyorker. Participants will discuss selected articles on political and thought leaders, scientific, legal and environmental issues, reviews, humor and occasionally, fiction and poetry. by popular writers. The group, led by Alex Anvari, intends to be a welcoming, thought-provoking and enthusiastic gathering where all points of view are respected.

In cooperation with GNAT-TV, MCL will present ENCORE! A Second Showing of Favorite Programming, with a free daytime screening on Tuesday, December 19, at 1 p.m. of ‘Charles Dickens and the Writing of A Christmas Carol,’ a fascinating look at the story behind the writing of Dicken’s most famous novella. Lecturer Barry Deitz discusses how Charles Dickens came up with the story and its unusual publishing history in this illustrated talk, and looks at how it has impacted popular culture and shaped modern celebrations of the holiday. His talk was originally presented in December 2015 to rave reviews.

You are invited to ‘An Evening of Holiday Music’ on Wednesday, December 20, at the Library. It begins at 6 p.m. with a reception offering mulled cider, mulled wine and sweet and savory hors d’oeuvres donated by area restaurants. Violinists Joana Genova and Deanna Baasch, violist Ariel Rudiakov and cellist Nathaniel Parke will play light classical, Broadway and holiday tunes, starting at 6:30. Their performance will warm your heart, bring a tear to your eye, make you snap your fingers and tap your feet. This lovely evening is a holiday gift to the community, and is free and open to all. The event is co-sponsored by Christmas Days and The Roberta and Russell Housman Charitable Foundation.

Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For more information, contact Cindy Waters at 802-549-4577.