This Week’s Author Events at Northshire Bookstore

Join Northshire Bookstore at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, when William Ayers, author of the acclaimed and controversial memoirs, ‘Fugitive Days’ and ‘Public Enemy,’ and many books on education, including ‘To Teach,’ ‘Teaching Toward Freedom’ and ‘A Kind and Just Parent,’ presents his newest offering ‘You Can’t Fire the Bad Ones.’

Ayers is one of three distinguished educators, scholars and activists to flip the script on many enduring and popular myths about teachers, teachers’ unions and education that permeate our culture. Some of the debunked myths in this book include: teacher activists are troublemakers; teachers’ unions are the biggest obstacle to improving education; you can’t fire the bad ones; too many teachers have created a public school system that is utterly broken; and the only solution is to wipe the slate clean and start over.

On Friday, January 19, at 6 p.m., Patricia Diesel will share her new book, ‘Organically Yours,’ in which she shares her personal journey back to health and guides the reader through a comprehensive organic approach to wellness. Diesel understands the journey to healing and the power of clean living. The personal stories of others will open the reader to a vibrant, healthy life. Diesel’s own deep insights and experience as a professional coach, author and speaker makes ‘Organically Yours’ a positive and motivational read. She is an accomplished author and columnist and has been featured in Woman’s Day, Cosmopolitan and various publications. Her media appearances include TLC, Good Morning America, and Lifetime TV.

On Saturday, January 20, at 6 p.m., Vermont author Robin MacArthur presents her debut novel, ‘Heart Spring Mountain,’ in conversation with another Vermont author, Megan Mayhew Bergman. In this evocative first novel, a young woman returns to her rural Vermont hometown in the wake of Tropical Storm Irene to search for her missing mother and unravel a powerful family secret. Written with a striking sense of place, ‘Heart Spring Mountain’ is an arresting novel about returning home, finding hope in the dark, and of the power of the land and the stories it harbors to connect and to heal. It’s also an absorbing exploration of the small fractures that can make families break and the lasting ties that bind them together. MacArthur is also the author of ‘Half Wild: Stories’ and the editor of ‘Contemporary Vermont Fiction.’

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.