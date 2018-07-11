This Week’s Events at Northshire Bookstore

On Saturday, July 14, local poet James Crews will present his popular Mindfulness and Writing Workshop at 10 a.m. This ticketed event will examine connections between the practice of meditation/mindfulness and the act of writing fearlessly from the heart. Families will enjoy a morning of fun games, activities and crafts based on the beloved series in ‘Magic Tree House: Passport to Adventure Summer Camp’ from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon. At 6 p.m., author David Sanger will present ‘The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age.’ Hear the startling inside story of how the rise of cyber weapons transformed geopolitics like nothing since the invention of the atomic bomb. On Tuesday, July 17, Northshire Bookstore collaborates with local chef Amy Chamberlain to host Jessica Battilana, author of ‘Repertoire: All the Recipes You Need,’ offering with 75 tested-and-true recipes to inspire the home cook. Tickets, $57, include a copy of the book and a three-course luncheon from 12 to 2 p.m. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com for tickets and more information.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center.