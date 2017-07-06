This Year’s Rizio-Wood Memorial Golf Scholarships Awarded

Five $1,500 golf scholarships were awarded for 2017 in memory of Joe Rizio and Richard Wood: to Chase Andrews (Lake Morey Country Club), Hunter Caler (Manchester Country Club), Braedon Fox (Proctor-Pittsford Country Club), Drake Hull (Rutland Country Club) and Nick Ojala (Proctor Pittsford Country Club). The funds for these scholarships come from the annual Rizio-Wood Memorial Golf Tournament, to be held this year at The Golf Club at the Equinox on Sunday, August 20, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. It’s a fun day with golf, prizes and food, and more importantly, to remember two great friends who loved and wanted to share the game with others. If you are unable to play on that day, you can sponsor a team of players or a golf tee, or donate a prize or a gift certificate. Call 802-362-1647 or 802-362-1279 for more information.