Vermont Community Events

Thoreau Cabin Project

Come be a part of the Thoreau Cabin Project at Merck Forest and Farm Center, 3270 Route 315, Rupert. Workshops run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuition is $50. Participants should dress for the weather and bring a bag lunch. The cabin raising is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. All the construction elements are ready for assembly up at Rasey Pond. Sheathing roof and walls is planned for May 20; Cladding the frame and shingling the roof for June 3. Call 802-394-7836 to register.

A Close Look at Bugs

Join local ecologist Alan Benoit at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Manchester Community Library (MCL) as he reveals his discoveries of the insect world filled with villains, allies, armies and heroes, capturing them with extraordinary photographs. His free talk will entertain ages ten through adult. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2607 to learn more.

Northshire Bookstore Events

Eileen Christelow, Karen Hesse and Liza Ketchum, authors for young readers, have been in a critique group for more than 30 years. in ‘Scribblers Three’ at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, they will discuss how their writing changed and developed as the group evolved and will their most recent books. Join the discussion and bring the kids for a delightful presentation.

Elizabeth and Barton Cockey present their collection, ‘Untold Stories of the Battenkill’ on Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m., with a point presentation and discussion of the Battenkill Conservancy project. The book is a full color, hard -bound coffee table production that offers the reader a series of intimate recollections, historical information and art inspired by the Battenkill River.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester. Visit northshire.com or call 802-362-2200 for details.

Whodunit?

Four actors will read witness statements in ‘The Shetland Tea Murder: A Do-It-Yourself Murder’ by Ann Cleeves at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Bennington Free Library. Participants will vote for a chance to win one of Cleeves’ books. She is the author of the Shetland Island series and the books behind the British crime drama series, ‘Vera,’ on PBS. The Bennington Bookshop will be there selling copies of Cleeves’ new release, ‘Cold Earth.’ Enjoy light refreshments and solve a whodunit! For information, go to benningtonbookshop.com or call 802-442-5059.

Live Storytelling

The College of Saint Joseph is hosting an evening of live storytelling at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. Eight storytellers will grace the College’s Tuttle Theater stage to be judged by a panel of community members, including radio personality Kenn Hayes on their delivery and the stories’ authenticity. Money raised from the evening will benefit the College’s Provider Scholarship Program, which keeps education expenses affordable for students. Tickets can be purchased in advance on campus, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, and will be sold at the door if still available. They are $20 for adults and $5 for students.