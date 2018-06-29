Thornton Wilder and ‘Our Town’

Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) welcomes Paula Mann, associate professor and director of the theater program at Green Mountain College, to talk about Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town’ on Thursday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m. in Burr and Burton Academy’s Hunter Seminar Room.

Wilder said he wrote the play “out of a deep admiration for those little white towns in the hills and from a deep devotion to the theatre.” Yet, over the years, that admiration and devotion to which Wilder referred has often been interpreted as a sweet, overly cloying sentimentality for the good old days and the simple values of small town living. Nothing could be further from the truth; in its time the play was a radical example of minimalist expressionism in staging and universal truths in its theme of the life of a village against the life of the universe. This talk will discuss Wilder’s background and his famous, Pulitzer Prize-winning play in all its subversive power and heart-wrenching wisdom. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. To register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.

This talk ties in nicely with the Weston Playhouse’s presentation of ‘Our Town’ through July 7. (See Calendar of Events, page 13.) In the small town of Grover’s Corners, ordinary people lead extraordinary lives. This simple yet profound story of a community, brought to life by Thornton Wilder’s singular voice, allows us to contemplate life, death and the meaning of it all.