Tickets on Sale Now for Bennington’s Steak House Dinner

The Pinsonneault Family invites the public to a fund raising Steak House Dinner to support the Turning Point Club, Cancer Crusaders, the Silver Towers Camp for those with disabilities and other local charities. This year’s much-anticipated event is planned to take place on Friday, April 28, at Bennington Elks Lodge 567 on Washington Avenue. There will be two seatings available. Come any time between: 5 to 6:30 p.m. (they won’t be able to seat everyone right at 5 p.m.), or come at 7 p.m. to enjoy this hearty meal and the chance to help make a difference in the lives of your neighbors. Entrée choices include rib eye steak with onion rings and baked potato or chicken marsala with rice pilaf, for $25 per person, and includes relish tray and dessert. There will also be take out available in the foyer. Tickets, $20, are available at Willy’s Variety, at the corner of Gage and Park Streets in Bennington, and at the Elks Lodge.