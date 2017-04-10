Tickets on Sale Now for Bennington’s Steak House Dinner

Tickets on Sale Now for Bennington’s Steak House Dinner
Tickets on Sale Now for Bennington’s Steak House Dinner

Tickets on Sale Now for Bennington’s Steak House Dinner

The Pinsonneault Family invites the public to a fund raising Steak House Dinner to support  the Turning Point Club, Cancer Crusaders, the Silver Towers Camp for those with disabilities and other local charities. This year’s much-anticipated event is planned to take place on Friday, April 28, at Bennington Elks Lodge 567 on Washington Avenue. There will be two seatings available. Come any time between: 5 to 6:30 p.m. (they won’t be able to seat everyone right at 5 p.m.), or come at 7 p.m. to enjoy this hearty meal and the chance to help make a difference in the lives of your neighbors. Entrée choices include rib eye steak with onion rings and baked potato or chicken marsala with rice pilaf, for $25 per person, and includes relish tray and dessert. There will also be take out available in the foyer. Tickets, $20, are available at Willy’s Variety, at the corner of Gage and Park Streets in Bennington, and at the Elks Lodge.

April 10, 2017
Categories:Bennington News, News, Things To Do, Things to Do in Bennington
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*