Tilting at Windmills Gallery Opens New Exhibition

Tilting at Windmills Gallery, Manchester, presents the work of award-winning artist Vermont artist, Andrew Orr, in an exhibition of new work, ‘Seeking the Poetry of Nature.’ The show begins the Gallery’s 48th exhibition season, and promises to be a feast for the eyes and provide warmth to the soul through Orr’s thoughtful depictions of Vermont in warmer days. His paintings are based on his deep reverence of the landscape in its purest form, and represent Orr’s recent works inspired by the surroundings of his new home in Vermont.

Orr has received numerous honors from such prestigious organizations as the Salmagundi Club and the American Artists Professional League, Oil Painters of America and the Guild of Boston Artists, where he is an elected member. He recently received the Alden Bryan Medal and Best in Show at the Bryan Memorial Gallery’s flagship exhibition, ‘Land and Light.’ His work as been featured in Plein Air Magazine and American Art Review; he is featured in the current issue of the Vermont Art Guide as an ‘Artist to Watch.’

Tilting at Windmills Gallery has been a fixture in Manchester for over 47 years, and features a broad selection of works by important national, regional and international artists. While quality and visual appeal are paramount in the choice of inventory, the Gallery also selects with an eye towards investment and potential appreciation for collectors. It is located at 24 Highland Avenue, and is open six days a week, closed on Wednesdays. Go to tilting.com or call Terry Lindsey at 802-362-3022 for more information.