Tilting at Windmills Gallery to Host Open House

Tilting at Windmills Gallery, located at 24 Highland Avenue in Manchester, invites you to an Eggnog Open House on Saturday, December 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrating its 47th successful year as a premier New England gallery, Tilting at Windmills started as a poster shop in the center of town. The original owner and award-winning framer, Sean Hunt, purchased the Gallery’s present building, and received an award from Decor magazine for his interior design. Current owner Terry Lindsey has added new artists over the years, in addition to some – Gunter Korus, Hale Johnson and Gerald Lubeck – whose work has been represented there for over 45 years. The varied assortment of art provides a stimulating balance to provide each visitor with something to enjoy. To learn more, call 802-362-3022 or visit tilting.com.