Timber Harvest to Benefit Wildlife and Community

Join foresters Kathy Beland and Frank Hudson and landowners Dan and Pat Stone on a walk in the woods and timber harvest tour on Saturday, February 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will see an active timber harvest that will benefit bird and wildlife habitat on the Stone’s 132-acre certified tree farm, conserved with the Vermont Land Trust, and learn about their participation in the Woods, Wildlife and Warblers Program. Some of the trees harvested will be part of the Habitat for Heat program and sent to the Vermont Wood Pellet Company in nearby Clarendon, where the wood will be transformed into pellets that will heat a local assisted-living facility. The program’s goals are to incentivize landowners to actively manage their woods while creating new habitat for birds and wildlife through providing a sustainable supply of nearby market material to forest product companies – keeping the revenue stream localized, and encouraging strong rural communities and a clean Vermont energy economy. The tour is free and open to the public. Registration is required at vtwoodsandwildlife.org/events or call Silvia at 802-747- 7900. The Stone Tree Farm is at 311 Mooney Road in Wallingford. Dress for the conditions with appropriate footwear, and be prepared to walk on uneven terrain to access the harvest site. In the event of severe weather, the event will be cancelled. Woods, Wildlife and Warblers is a program for southern Vermont landowners, providing them with the knowledge, tools and resources that will allow them to better care for their woods and the wildlife that call them home.