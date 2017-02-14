Tinmouth Contra Dance

Dance to the splendid tunes of Shindy (that’s Roger Kahle on guitar and Randy Miller on fiddle) with Lausann Allen calling, at the Tinmouth Contra Dance, taking place on Friday, February 17, from 8 to 11 p.m. There will be live music, enthusiastic swinging and dancing and a fun night for all. All dances are taught, and you do not need a partner. If you are a beginner, come right at 8 for a beginner’s lesson to learn the moves. The dance takes place in the Tinmouth Community Center, located at 573 Route 140 in the center of Tinmouth, five miles west of Wallingford. Bring clean, non-marring shoes. Admission is by a donation of $10 to $12; it’s $8 for teens and free for children ages 12 and under. All are welcome. Refreshments will be available for sale; the proceeds go towards the dance fund.To learn more, visit tinmouthcontradance.org or email tinmouthdance@gmail.org information.