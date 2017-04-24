Tinmouth to Host Wildlife Tracker

A free presentation called ‘From Butterflies to Birds to Bears’ with Sue Morse of Keeping Track will be held on Wednesday, May 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Tinmouth Community Center. Morse is one of the top wildlife trackers in North America. Her knowledge of natural history and talent for photography will make for a wonderful and informative evening. The program is free and open to the public. See and hear of Morse’s first-hand experiences with wildlife in Vermont’s forests and beyond. This genuinely intriguing presentation will cover a variety of topics, including how wildlife communicate in the forest community, wildlife biology and ecology and various forest management practices that stimulate more productive and diversified food and cover resources for the benefit of all wildlife. Registration recommended but not required. For more information, visit vermontwoodlands.org or call 802-747-7900. The Tinmouth Community Center is located at 573 Route 140 in Tinmouth. Tracking materials, books and merchandise will be available for purchase.