Tinmouth’s Old Firehouse Fall Series Opens with Acclaimed Guitarist

The Old Firehouse season in Tinmouth opens with Claude Bourbon, a French-born guitarist, on Friday, September 14, at 7:30 p.m. Claude Bourbon grew up in Switzerland, where for a time he was classically trained in the guitar. He soon felt the need to explore the guitar without the limitations of written music and delved headlong into folk, blues, jazz and rock music. Now based in the UK, he has become a world-renowned player, highly acclaimed for his finger-picking style, plucking, picking and strumming at such speed that his fingers seem to appear just as a blur. His music utilizes strains of folk, western, jazz and blues through such melodic delights as the traditional English dance and the hypnotic Spanish composer Joaquin Rodrigo. He sings as well, and his vocals that display his slightly gruff, world-weary voice. Although he has toured extensively in the US, this is his first trip to Vermont. Doors open at 7 p.m. The Old Firehouse is on Mountain View Road, just south of the intersection with Route 140. You can try plugging in ‘7 Mountain View Road, Tinmouth’ on your GPS for extra help finding the venue. The suggested donation for the show is $10 to $15. Refreshments will be available. For details, call Jo Reynolds at 802-446-3457.