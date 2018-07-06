Tony-Winning Musical to Take Weston’s Second Stage

The Weston Playhouse Theatre presents the five-time Tony Award-winning musical, ‘Fun Home,’ to its new 140-seat Second Stage, Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm at 705 Main Street, Weston. Refreshingly honest and wildly innovative, ‘Fun Home’ is based on Vermont author and cartoonist Alison Bechdel’s acclaimed graphic memoir. Audiences will follow Bechdel at three different life stages as she grows and grapples with her uniquely dysfunctional family, her sexuality and her father’s secrets. Weston’s production stars Andrea Prestinario, Caitlin Kinnunen and Ava Vercellone as Alison, Medium Alison, and Small Alison, respectively. Weston favorites David Bonanno and Susan Haefner play Bruce and Helen, Alison’s parents. Holly Gould, Ryder Scott, Adam Shonkwiler, and Emmett Smyth round out the ensemble cast. ‘Fun Home’ is directed by Weston founding director Malcolm Ewen; Dan Pardo is music director and Susan Hunt Hagan is choreographer. In conjunction with the production, and with support from the Fleming Museum of Art at the University of Vermont, a condensed installation of Bechdel’s exhibit ‘Self-Confessed!’ will be on display at Manchester Community Library from July 12 to 28. Bechdel will be on hand for a reception on from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 14.

‘Fun Home’ runs July 5 to 28. Show times are 7:30 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday, 2 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at 802-824-5288 or westonplayhouse.org.