Top Teen Illusionist Brings Award- Winning Show to Oldcastle

Ben Zabin, one of America’s Top Teen Magicians, is coming to Bennington for a one-night show at Oldcastle Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 31. The award-winning show, which has been witnessed by audiences world-wide, is a unique fusion of Las Vegas-style illusions, mind reading and sleight of hand – all weaved together by Ben’s perfect comedic timing. There are no lame card tricks, no rabbits out of hats – just fresh, interactive magic that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats in amazement, while they hold their stomachs from laughing so hard. Zabin has been entertaining audiences for 15 years – which is cool considering he’s only 19. He had a one-man off-Broadway show that earned rave reviews and was the youngest magician to appear in a running magic show on the Las Vegas strip. In addition, he’s the go-to magic consultant for the Huffington Post, the producer of his own magic kit product line, an international best-selling author, and is the recipient of over a dozen awards and honors. To purchase tickets, go to oldcastletheatre.org. Oldcastle Theatre is located at 331 Main Street in Bennington. Call 802-447-0564 for further information.