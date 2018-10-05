Torak Presents Solo Exhibit at Helmholz Gallery

Artist Elizabeth Torak will be presenting her first solo exhibition in two years at Helmholz Fine Art on Saturday, October 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. “A painting is an experience you can hang on a wall,” according to Torak. ‘Elizabeth’s Odyssey: A Non-Linear Epic Visual Voyage,’ weaves a masterful metamorphosis of the senses into a sublime series of tableaux combining past and future frames of reference to ignite a personal narrative sparked by the power of imagination

“Living in Vermont for 24 years, walking daily through its woods and fields, I have come to see the landscape not as a series of scenes, but as a dynamic exchange of energy between earth, sun, sky and atmosphere. The paintings in this new body of work, primarily landscape-based abstractions, draw the viewer into a world of infinite and varied energies moving through time and space,” says the artist.

“I began this show with the goal of painting without inhibitions, internal or external; the result is my boldest and freest body of work to date. Abstract at the apparent level, each painting tells a story using the language of color, brushwork, design, and the texture and quality of the paint itself. My meticulously prepared surfaces, hand-ground paint, and the mediums I make and use, including Maroger medium, enable me to bring the highest degree of luminosity and expressiveness to this work.”

A versatile artist of extraordinary range, Elizabeth Torak is a master painter in both the classical and abstract traditions. In both genres, her work is known for its complexity, movement, and dense color harmonies. She started painting at age 13 and would start her professional career at 27. She attended the Art Students’ League where she studied with legendary instructor Frank Mason. Torak is a master in a rare medium called the Maroger from the 17th century by Peter Paul Rubens. “I like to make the analogy that painting on a well prepared ground with excellent materials is like playing a great instrument like a Stradivarius.”

In her 30 plus years as a professional artist, Torak has exhibited in galleries and museums throughout the country, including including the San Diego Art Institute and the Butler Museum of American Art She has received over 40 awards and is listed in ‘Who’s Who in America’ and the ‘Biographical Encyclopedia of American Painters, Sculptors & Engravers of the US: Colonial to 2002.’

Gallery owner Lisa Helmholz-Adams feels privileged to continue what has evolved into a 21-year exclusive partnership with Torak and has enjoyed helping shape her career, “watching this extraordinary artist paint masterpieces that would sometimes take five years to complete. “[Torak’s] ‘The Feast of Venus’ and ‘The Beat Goes On’ took two years,” she says.

Helmholz Fine Art is located at 442 Depot Street in Manchester. Call 802-855-1678 or go to helmholzfineart.com.