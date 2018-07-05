Tour de Grace Bicycle Rally

Registration is open for the annual bicycle ride, Tour de Grace, on Saturday, July 7, to benefit Grace Cottage Hospital. This family-friendly event is perfect for anyone in decent shape who knows how to ride a bike. The scenic route is 19 miles – mostly downhill – from Stratton Mountain Resort to Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend. The route goes down country roads through Jamaica Village, onto the Old Route 30 trail, over the Townshend Dam and through the Scott Covered Bridge. Sturdy tires are recommended, and helmets are required. Rentals are available with advance request. Riders start any time between 8 and 10 a.m., and ride at their own pace to Grace Cottage Hospital. The average ride time is an one and a half to two hours. Busses will return riders and bikes back uphill to Stratton. Or if you prefer, ask about parking at Grace Cottage and taking the bus up the mountain first, then riding down; advance reservations are required with this option. Rest stops along the route will provide riders with free beverages and snacks. Free performance T-shirts will be given to the first 100 riders who sign up. Registration is $25 through July 5 and $30 on the day of the ride, held rain or shine. More information, a route description and online registration are available at gracecottage.org, or you can call 802-365-9109.