Touring Alaska’s Dalton Highway

Join members of the Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club for a presentation at 7 p.m. on Friday evening, January 27, at the Manchester Community Library. The Club’s James P. Taylor Outdoor Adventure Series is named after the man who first envisioned the Long Trail, which for more than 100 years has inspired Vermonters to seek adventure in the Green Mountains and beyond. Marge Fish will share the adventure she and her husband went on with an REI-led adventure along Alaska’s Dalton Highway, hiking, paddling and visiting with some of the locals. Her presentation will include a slide show of photos.