Townshend Poker Walk

The Grace Cottage Rehabilitation Department is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by hosting its 20th annual Poker Walk on Wednesday, October 10. This free, fun, two-mile walk/run is held each year, rain or shine, to encourage people to get out and exercise. No pre-registration is required. Playing cards are distributed along the way, and a prize for the best poker hand is awarded at the end. This year, the community member with the winning hand gets a two-night stay for up to four people at Fieldstone Lodge in Newfane. All participants are eligible for a variety of prizes donated by local businesses and individuals; they will be chosen at random. Start any time between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Register at the Grace Cottage Wolff Outpatient Building, 163 Grafton Road/Route 35, Townshend. The course goes north for one mile on Route 35, then back. You can walk or run the course as often as you wish, collecting a new poker hand each time. For more information, call 802-365-3637.