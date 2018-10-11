Townshend Poker Walk

Patrick Lapan, Betsy Miller and Suzanne Petronic participated in the Poker Walk at Grace Cottage Hospital. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event, taking place this Saturday.

The Grace Cottage Rehabilitation Department is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by hosting its 20th annual Poker Walk on Wednesday, October 10. This free, fun, two-mile walk/run is held each year, rain or shine, to encourage people to get out and exercise. No pre-registration is required. Playing cards are distributed along the way, and a prize for the best poker hand is awarded at the end. This year, the community member with the winning hand gets a two-night stay for up to four people at Fieldstone Lodge in Newfane. All participants are eligible for a variety of prizes donated by local businesses and individuals; they will be chosen at random. Start any time between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Register at the Grace Cottage Wolff Outpatient Building, 163 Grafton Road/Route 35, Townshend. The course goes north for one mile on Route 35, then back. You can walk or run the course as often as you wish, collecting a new poker hand each time. For more information, call 802-365-3637.

October 11, 2018
