Train for ‘Spring Into Health 5K’

Want to get started running, but not sure how to do it safely? The ‘Couch to 5K’ (C25K) group is designed for you! Grace Cottage’s ‘Spring Into Health’ 5K will be held in Townshend on Saturday, May 13. The C25K group will meet for eight weeks on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. in the Grace Cottage cafeteria, March 22 through May 10, led by nurse practitioner Jorda Daigneault. Participation is free. The program will follow a prescribed schedule to help potential runners get in shape, using an alternating pattern of walking and running. Each week the amount of time spent running increases, while the walking times decreases. Daigneault will teach the method and will answer questions in a supportive environment. By the end of the eight weeks, participants should be able to run a 5K, but walking is also perfectly acceptable. Proceeds from the 5K benefit Grace Cottage. Online registration is available at gracecottage.org/events. For information, call 802-365-9109.