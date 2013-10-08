Travel Back to the Jazz Age

Travel back in time to the era of flappers, prohibition and the birth of jazz on Friday, October 11, from 7 to 8. Experience the Tune Travelers, as they transform the Owl’s Nest at the Armory in Hoosick Falls, N.Y., into the ultimate 1920s speakeasy, and hear the music that made the Roaring Twenties roar, dance the dances and sing along to classic tunes.

The Tune Travelers is a regional band made up of friends who have been playing and performing together for years.

Sharing a love for the classic jazz, blues, and show tunes of the 20th century, they will take you on a fabulous toe-tapping tour of the Great American Songbook, connecting you to our rich

musical heritage and love for live music.

Join vocalists Andrew Hanerfeld, Liz Hill and Ingrid Schaaphok, along with Dottie Cross on keyboard, Mike Chapman on drums and Bill Cottrell on horns, as they bring to life the era that was named for its music; the Jazz Age.

Part of HAYC3’s Music in Hoosic program, this concert is free, suitable for all ages and open to everyone.

For more information, visit HAYC3.org or call 518-686-9050.