Travel Health Clinic

RAVNAH is the region’s resource for comprehensive and safe travel health services including vaccines and individualized disease prevention plans to international travelers. RAVNAH’s Travel Health Clinic is staffed by Cathleen Paulin, who has in-depth knowledge of travel medicine, educational measures and tips and tricks for staying safe and healthy overseas. Call her at 802-770-1536 for a personal appointment or email gohealth@ravnah.org.