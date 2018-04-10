Travel to Southern Patagonia – and Never Leave Your Seat!

Embark on a journey to ‘Southern Patagonia, a Remarkable Part of the World,’ at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, when Steve Merrow, frequent traveler to rugged places, comes to Manchester’s Equinox Village to present photos, travel advice, outdoor opportunities, culture and geography of Southern Patagonia. The area supports a massive icefield, abundant glaciers, towering mountain spires and some of the biggest whitewater on the planet. This presentation will focus mainly on El Chalten and El Calafate in Argentina and Futaleufu, Chile. Be transported to a world like no other in this program, sponsored by Equinox Village and presented by Manchester Community Library. It’s free and open to the public. Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center For more information, contact Cindy Waters at events@mclvt.org or 802-549-4577.