Tri-Mountain Lions

The Londonderry Tri-Mountain Lions Club held their ‘Food from the Heart’ collection at Clark’s IGA in Londonderry on February 17, collecting over 400 pounds of food, cleaning supplies and hygiene products, plus $100 for the Neighbor’s Pantry in Londonderry. The group thanks Clarks all those who generously donated. The Tri-Mountain Lions serve the communities surrounding Stratton, Bromley and Magic Mountains. New members are needed. They will next meet at Neighbor Connections on Thursday, March 1, at 7 p.m. Come and learn what the Lions do for your community!