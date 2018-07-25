Tritons Extend Winning Season

The 2017 Division Two State Champion Manchester Tritons Swim Team continued its winning 2018 season with two more successful meets. On Thursday, July 12, the Tritons travelled to Killington and came out on top in 58 of the 87 meet events. Twenty-seven Triton swimmers achieved 2018 personal best times. Seven swimmers each achieved three individual personal best times, including Aryn Iannuzzi, Perrin Marion, Ariana Monegro, Blake Bishop, Lorenzo Foley, Lyla Redding and Remini Bammarito.

At Rutland Sprints on July 14, the Tritons competed along with nine other teams and 300 swimmers at the newly renovated White Memorial Pool. Eleven Triton swimmers recorded personal best times in all four strokes: Butterfly, Backstroke, Breaststroke, and Freestyle. Swimmers eleven and older in 50-yard events, achieving personal best times in all four strokes were Emily Asciutto, Henriette Borgia, Hannah Cyr, Hilary Cyr, Devin Deets, Molly Harper, Perrin Marion, August Stauffer and Nathan Younce. Swimmers ten and younger swimming 25 yard events and achieving personal best times in all four strokes were Alexander Kopeck and Adeline Manning.

Swimmers placing in the top three at Sprints included Lily Spencer, Emmy Asciutto, Sarah Asciutto, Devin Deets, Natasha Kopeck, Mary Mendez, Alex Wasyliko, Nathan Younce, Hilary Cyr, Molly Harper, Sadie Stefanak, Henry Galloway, Edward Stauffer, Theo Galloway and Kate Hornby.

“I’m excited to see our swimmers reaching so many personal best times,” said coach Alexy Novelli. “They have been working really hard all season, and you can see that hard work paying off as we head toward the last few meets of the season and then to States.” Head coach Ryan Spencer added, “Lots of our swimmers have been trying out events that are new to them and really stretching themselves as athletes. It’s great to see them push themselves and find success.” After this week’s home meet, the Tritons head to Brattleboro on July 24 for a dual meet, then to Rutland for Districts on July 28, and to the VSA State Championship Meet at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction August 4 and 5. Find out more at manchestertritons.swimtopia.com.