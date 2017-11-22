Turkey Trot Contra Dance

Dance off all that food with your friends and family at the 13th annual Turkey Trot Contra Dance at the Tinmouth Community Center, 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday, November 24. Shindy will perform the music, and David Kaynor will do the calling. All dances are taught; you do not need a partner. There also will be refreshments and a fun night for all. The Community Center is located on Route 140, five miles west of Wallingford. Bring clean, non-marring shoes. Admission is $10 to $12, $8 for teens and free for children 12 and under. For details, go to tinmouthcontradance.org or email tinmouthdance@gmail.org.