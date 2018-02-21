Tutorial Center’s Glade to Retire

The Tutorial Center has announced that Jack Glade, the organization’s long-time executive director, will be retiring in July upon completion of a search for his successor. A private nonprofit community education organization founded in 1971 and based in Bennington County, The Tutorial Center provides an array of educational services and programs for children, teens and adults. Glade has been executive director of the organization since 2001. Under his leadership, The Tutorial Center has achieved national recognition for groundbreaking educational programming. He started the widely-acclaimed YAP (Youth Agriculture Project), a food-based employment program for at-risk young adults that received the Spotlight on Innovation award from the New England Literacy Resource Center. He developed the Bridge to College and Careers program that became a state model for helping under-employed adults build skills that lead to better jobs. He established The Tutorial Center’s Snow School to provide schooling for trainees of the American Snowboard Training Center at Mount Snow.

“Jack has great vision for identifying and working with virtually any partner to meet community needs,” said Diane Morrissey, Board president. Glade has been an active, vocal proponent of the transformation of nonprofit organizations from charities into entrepreneurial social enterprises, shifting The Tutorial Center’s operations into successful examples of the power of social enterprise. In 2010, he was program co-chair of the third Social Enterprise World Forum, a forum of over 700 international entrepreneurs and government officials from 32 countries. He has served as a US Delegate to several successive World Forums held in countries across the globe. “Jack’s experience in education and in business, his astute understanding of the community, and his passion for helping people learn and grow have brought The Tutorial Center to where it is today,” said Morrisey. “He will be missed.”