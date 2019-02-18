Two Birders in Texas

Rutland County Audubon members Sue and Marv Elliott have visited more than half of the Texas State Parks looking for regular and rare birds. They have many beautiful photos of these birds, along with stories of the connection between birds and the protection of habitat, and will be sharing them them with the public during a free talk at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, at Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland. The event is presented by the Rutland County Audubon Society, where the pair have been members since 1998.