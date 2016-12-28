Two-Part Vocal Improv Workshop to Be Held in Londonderry

Discover your unique voice during a two-part vocal improvisation workshop, open to anyone who enjoys singing. Bidi Dworkin, jazz singer, recently completed a year-long vocal improvisation immersion with Rhiannon (All The Way In), an intensive supported by the Vermont Council of the Arts. “Vocal improvisation is fun, creative, musical and often transformative,” says Dworkin. “It creates a bridge to self-expression, communication and community building.” The workshops will be held at the Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections on Tuesday, January 10, and Thursday, January 12, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Come to one or both, offered at no charge. Reservations are necessary at 802-824-4343. Each session begins with gentle stretching to tune the body and awaken the breath, so participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing. Participants will play with melody, rhythm, language and harmony and join with other singers. Check out Bidi’s website at bididworkin.com. The Meeting Place is located in the Mountain Marketplace, next to the Londonderry Post Office. Visit neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org to learn more.