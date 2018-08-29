UCS Barn Sale Approaches

United Counseling Service has been the beneficiary of The Barn Sale since 2012. It originally took place in a barn, but has become so successful that it’s now held at Riley Rink in Manchester. This year’s Barn Sale will take place rain or shine on Saturday, September 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, September 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The annual event is organized by the Barn Sale Committee, a group who spend months collecting items, determining reasonable prices for them, and then staff the two-day event. Proceeds support the Northshire UCS office and the services they provide. Do you have items you would like to donate to this years’ sale? Send photos and descriptions to thebarnsalevt@gmail.com, and a committee member will coordinate donations of items they are accepting. You can visit The Barn Sale Facebook page for a full list of items.

United Counseling Service’s mission is to build a stronger community by empowering individuals and families to live healthy and meaningful lives. For information on United Counseling Service or to make a donation, go to ucsvt.org or call Sam Kenyon at 802-442-5491.