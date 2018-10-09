Ukulele Players Converge

Members of the Ukulele Club of Rutland County and the Ukulele String Ensemble from Bennington recently converged at Manchester Community Library to learn about each other, share their love of the ukulele and jam it up. The 12 players in attendance played and spoke ukulele for two hours in the Library’s Hunter Room. It was the first time these groups met. Future meeting dates and joint performances are in the planning stages. The meeting was organized by Sheila McIntyre of Rutland, Deb Franzoni of Castleton and Henry AP Simpatico of Bennington. For information about these groups or ukulele lessons, contact Sheila at 802-345-9100, Deb at 603-252-6150 or Henry at 802-379-6043.