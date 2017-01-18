Upcoming Events

Berkshire Snowshoe

Strap on snowshoes and join Berkshire Sanctuaries for a hike to the wintery summit of Lenox Mountain on Saturday, January 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The group will track wildlife, identify trees by their bark, and (on a clear day) take in a 50-mile view from the top. This moderately strenuous hike for adults follows the Trail of the Ledges and Overbrook Trail, three miles round-trip through northern hardwood forest for an elevation gain of 840 feet. Bring your own snowshoes if you have them. Ski or trekking poles are recommended. Dress for cold weather with multiple layers. Bring water and a snack. Registration is not required; the cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For information, call 413-637-0320. Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary is located at 472 West Mountain Road in Lenox, Mass.

Grafton Lakes Ice Fishing Contest

Grab your poles and parkas and join Grafton Lakes State Park on the ice for a day of award-worthy angling on Saturday, January 21. Registration will take place from 5:30 to 11 a.m., in the Park’s maintenance shop. The cost is $10 for ages 16 and up, and free for ages 15 and younger. A NYS fishing license required to participate. Big cash prizes will be given to first place adult winners, with many other prizes to be won as well. If ice conditions are poor, contest will be rescheduled to February 11. For more information, call 518-279-1155. Grafton Lakes State Park is located at 61 North Long Pond Road in Cropseyville, N.Y.

GMC Hike

The Killington Section of the Green Mountain Club will be hiking to Liberty Ridge in Proctor on Saturday, January 21. The group will meet at 10 a.m. at the Proctor Skating rink to walk along Route 3 for a short distance, turn right onto Williams Street and into the woods through the town gravel pit. From there, they will traverse into old woods to a newly-built cell tower, then south along Liberty Ridge to the Carriage trail and back to the rink. There will be some moderate bushwhacking and excellent views. This hike is a moderate four to five miles. For details, call Larry Walter at 802-775-3855.