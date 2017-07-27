USC Welcomes New Staff Member

United Counseling Service welcomes Laurie Teal, APRN, as the newest member of the Psychiatric Medical Team, which supports all divisions of UCS by providing medical treatments for psychiatric conditions and ensuring clinical standards of services are being maintained. The team also provides psychiatric consultation to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC). “We are excited to have Laurie on board,” says UCS executive director Lorna Mattern. “She has a deep concern and passion for psychiatric care and will be a valuable asset to our team.” Teal comes from a background of over 25 years of acute inpatient psychiatric care. She has been a group facilitator for Cognitive Behavior Therapy and Dialectal Behavioral Therapy groups and has co-lead retreats for professionals on personal growth and wellness. She is also a nationally certified clinical hypnotherapist. “I am excited to be a part of UCS and support its mission to build a stronger community. I believe in honoring each person’s unique path to wholeness,” says Teal. For more information, visit ucsvt.org.