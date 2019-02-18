UUF to Host Celtic Duo

Celtic musicians Matthew Christian and Max Carmichael will perform on Friday, February 22, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 108 School Street in Bennington. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15. This Celtic folk duo features shimmering dance energy and tight, up-tempo instrumentals. Vermont-raised fiddler Christian moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2011, and quickly connected with New Jersey-based multi-instrumentalist and singer Carmichael. Their years of musical collaboration in the City’s traditional music scene have honed an intimate, conversational phrasing of traditional tunes and songs heralded by one contra dance booker as “a yearning reimagination” of ancestral music. For more information, visit uubennington.org.