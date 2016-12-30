VAE Announces 2017 Basement Music Series Season

Kicking off the 2017 Basement Music Series season on Saturday, January 14, will be Kat Wright and the Indomitable Soul Band. Kat has been described as a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse. The Indomitable Soul Band combines a rock-solid rhythm section of bass, drums and keys, a powerful, three-piece horn section and an electric guitarist who harmonizes brilliantly, blending Memphis soul and new school R&B with an improvisational spirit. Following on Saturday, January 28, will be the Ghost of Paul Revere, a powerful, non-traditional American folk band renowned for harmonic heart-pounding performances. Formed around childhood friends, the Ghost of Paul Revere played their first show together in 2011 at a tiny bar in Portland, Maine. Now, they play across the nation, and have shared the stage with the Avett Brothers, The Travelin’ McCourys, Brown Bird, Darlingside, Old Crow Medicine Show and others.

In February, Gypsy Layne returns to perform at Oldcastle Theatre on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, and The Prescription with Side Effects Horn Section cures cabin fever at a winter dance party on Saturday, February 25. Doors for all shows open at 7 p.m.; the music starts at 8. Support live music on Main Street! VAE needs your support to continue to provide a venue touring and local artists. Gift certificates are available at infovae@comcast.net. For tickets and information, call 802-442-5549 or visit vtartxchange.org.