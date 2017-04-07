VAE Brings a Weekend of Live Music in Bennington

VAE celebrates its 15th season of the Basement Music Series bringing live music to downtown Bennington with two nights of offerings – from punk to soul and jazz – on Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8. The Cash Registers and The Tracys kick off the weekend at 8 p.m. on Friday at Harvest Brewing, 201 South Street; tickets will be available at the door only for $7. Hannah Gill and the Hours continue the fun at the Masonic Hall on Saturday. Doors open at 7 and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door and $10 for students. The Masonic Hall, 504 Main Street, Bennington, is an accessible facility, call for specific accommodations. Tickets for Hannah Gill and information for both shows are available at vtartxchange.org.

New York-based punk bands Cash Registers and The Tracys have tied their fortunes together with a Northeast tour, with one of their first stops in Bennington.

Hannah Gill and The Hours combines 70s lo-fi pop and rock with contemporary soul and blues, transforming them into sweet and sultry songs that overflow with feeling. Steered by soulful 19-year old vocal powerhouse and songwriter Hannah Gill and the skilled guitarist, songwriter and arranger Brad Hammonds, the group offers up music with contagious melodies and wise lyrics.

Libations will be available for purchase. For more information about Vermont Arts Exchange and the 2017 Basement Music Series season, call 802-442-5549 or visit vtartxchange.org.