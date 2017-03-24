VAE Presents Billy Wylder

Join Vermont Arts Exchange at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Masonic Hall in downtown Bennington for an evening with Billy Wylder. Woven Collective starts off the evening. Tickets for this show are available at vtartxchange.org and are $10 for students, $18 in advance for adults and $22 at the door. Bennington College students will pay $5 per ticket when a valid college ID is presented at the door. Doors open at 7 with the show kicking off at 8 p.m. Earth, Sky and Time Farm from Manchester will share homemade good eats by donation to benefit the organization Earth Justice, which leads the fight against those who would harm our communities, our climate, and the natural world we value so deeply.

From the front-lines at Standing Rock to the archaic streets of Jerusalem, the Sahel Desert all the way to Carnegie Hall, music has been the thread and source of strength for Billy Wylder. The band brings their wordly infused, American roots-rock joined by an inspired cast of top-notch musicians who have performed in over 25 countries.

Billy Wylder has toured extensively throughout the US, performing and collaborating with renowned artists including Jack Johnson, Bombino, The Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Pete Seeger. The band includes Rob Flax (fiddle, synthesizer, vocals), Lucy Clifford (bass), Zamar Odongo (drums), and Avi Salloway (lead vocals, guitar, harmonica). Follow the season at vtartxchange.org; call 802-442-5549 for information.