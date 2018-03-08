Vendor Calls

Crafters are reminded to sign up soon for Poultney’s Maplefest Craft Fair on Saturday, March 24, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Poultney High School. Vendor spaces are available. For an application, call Trish at 802-287-5512, or go to poultneyvt.com.

Vendors are needed for a one-day show at the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington on Saturday, June 23. (The rain date is Sunday, the 24th,) The show will be held outdoors. Rent a 10 x 20-foot space for $30, to be donated to the Veterans Home. Call John at 802-442-4991 for further information.

The Jamaica Vermont Arts Council’s annual Best Little Arts and Crafts Show is on Sunday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in and around the historical Town Hall on Route 30. Indoor spaces with tables are $45; outdoor vendors will supply their own tent/tables for $30. Applications are due March 31. Contact Elinor Katz at elkaart@gmail.com or 802-297-2478.