Vendor Opportunities

The Adirondack Wool and Arts Festival to be held on September 23 and 24, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Greenwich, N.Y., offers education in fiber arts, raw fleece, roving, spinning supplies, needle felting, dyes, yarns, and items needed to knit, crochet and weave. New artisans and vendors will include pottery, body care products, healing arts, jewelry, culinary arts, craft beverage producers, leather, paper crafts, photography, printmaking, sculpture, wood arts and more. To participate in this year’s festival, email adkwoolandartsfestival@gmail.com or call 518-692-2464.

The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce holds its Maplefest 2017 on March 25 and 26. The event will include a fun run, a pancake breakfast, tours of maple sugar houses, horse-drawn wagon rides and maple story time, video of the maple process, a big craft fair, a basket party and a maple supper. The Chamber is currently taking sign-ups for the craft fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Inside spaces are first-come, first-serve. For an application, call Mary Lee Harris at 802-468-5370 or download one at poultneyvt.com.