Vendors Sought for Norman’s Attic

Listed as one of Yankee Magazine’s Top 20 Summer Vermont events, Norman’s Attic has been drawing crowds to Arlington for more than 20 years. Named for one of Arlington’s most famous residents, Norman Rockwell, the festival features tag sales throughout the town as well as along the town’s Main Street. The event is organized and hosted by Saint James’ Episcopal Church, which plans a day of food, entertainment and shopping from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 4. Vendor spaces are now available; for those who sign up to participate in Harvest Fest on September 29 at the same time, the fee is $40 per event for a 10 x 10-foot space, or $70 if both are reserved by July 2. To find out more and request a registration form, contact Joanna Taylor at 802-375- 9330 or jwtaylor2@comcast.net. Or, visit stjamesarlingtonvt.org to download an application.