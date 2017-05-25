Vendors Sought for Upcoming Fairs

Townshend

The Grace Cottage Hospital Auxiliary Fair Day on Saturday, August 5, will again include a community arts and crafts show. Area artists and craftspeople are encouraged to display their works in this show, which will be held in the Townshend Church on the Townshend Common. Pieces in the show will be for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit Grace Cottage Hospital. Those interested in exhibiting should contact Patty Jerez at 802-365-9266 or dimedame@gmail.com as soon as possible, as space is limited. Fair Day is a major fundraiser that helps the Hospital purchase needed equipment. For more information, call 365-9992.

Poultney

The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to participate as a vendor in their annual Poultney Town Wide Yard Sales on Saturday, June 3, and Saturday, October 14. Crafters, food makers, farmers, restaurant owners, nonprofits, school groups, civic groups and anyone with yard sale items is welcome to participate at one or both events. Main Street vendor spaces cost $20. For an application, contact Mary Kathryn Helm at maryhelm1@yahoo.com or 802-287-1120. For more information, visit poultneyvt.com.

Arlington

Arlington will be the place to be on Saturday, August 5, when Saint James’ Episcopal Church presents Norman’s Attic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This popular event has been held for 22 years in historic Arlington, the home of beloved American artist Norman Rockwell and his family from 1939 to 1953. Vendor spaces are $40 if you register by July 1. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Saint James’ does all the publicity and marketing for the event; you just show up with your tent and your wares. (If you want to reserve a similar space for the Church’s popular Harvest Fest on September 30, the cost for both events is just $70 if you register now.) In addition to the community-wide tag sale, Norman’s Attic includes a food court with early-morning coffee and pastries, a lunch grill, salads, sandwiches and homemade desserts. There will also be a bake table, nearly-new offerings and a basket raffle. For more information or to request a registration form, call the Church at 802-375-9952 or vendor co-chair Joanna Taylor at 802-375-9330. You can also e-mail stjamesparishoffice@gmail.com or go to stjamesarlingtonvt.org.

Castleton

The tenth annual Castleton Town Wide Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. There will be over 50 vendors indoors and out at the Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street. Shoppers will find handmade crafts, garden goodies, beauty products, jewelry, framed prints, toys, bargains, treasures and one-of- a-kind items to fit everyone’s pocket book. Drive-around maps will also be available at the Center for various at-home yard sales in the area. For information, call 802-468- 3093.