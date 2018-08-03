Vermont Actors’ Repertory Finds New Home, Opens Auditions

The College of Saint Joseph will partner with Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre (ART), giving them a new home stage for the 2018/19 season, and gaining its first resident theatre company. Beginning this fall, ART will move its performances from the Paramount Theatre’s Brick Box to Tuttle Hall Theatre at 71 Clement Road in Rutland. The venue will seat 75 patrons per show for a more intimate theater experience. ART Executive Producer Sandra Gartner announced the move this week. “For the past 13 years, Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre has been producing quality and evocative theatre at The Paramount,” she said. “What has attracted and built our audience over the years is not only the quality of our shows but the intimate, theatrical experience. We are excited to continue this tradition at the Tuttle Hall Theater.” Jennifer Arnado handles external affairs for the College, and says having a resident theatre company on campus will greatly enhance the student experience, giving them access to all areas of production, from box office to auditions to building sets to marketing.

Open auditions for the first two shows of the upcoming season will be held on Friday, August 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, August 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in Tuttle Hall Theater. Auditions for the second and third productions will be held on Thursday, September 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, September 8, from rom 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The Company is also looking for people to fill crew positions. A stipend is provided.

ARTs 14th season will includes ‘Marjorie Prime’ by Jordan Harrison, directed by Joanne Greenberg, November 1 to 4 and 8 to 10; ‘And Then There Were None ‘by Agatha Christie, directed by Susan Gladding-Heitzman, February 7 to 10 and 14 to 16; and ‘The Last Night of Ballyhoo’ by Alfred Uhry, directed by Alex Nicosia, April 4 to 7 and 11 to 13. For more information, contact Sandra Gartner at producer@actorsrepvt.org.