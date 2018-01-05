Vermont ART to Present One-Act Plays by Steve Martin

Break away from the January blues and let Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre (ART) entertain you! On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, January 18, 19 and 20, ART will present two short plays by Steve Martin at 7:30 p.m. in the Brick Box of the Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland. In the first show, titled ‘Zig-Zag Woman,’ a waitress is pushed to amazing lengths to relieve profound loneliness, by magically separating herself into three parts to facilitate her quest for a man.

‘The Wasp’ is the second presentation, taking place in the fractured landscape of 1950s suburbia. A prototypical white protestant family exists in a dark limbo of expectation and routine; people surround the mom, but she is deeply alone; the dad speaks in delicious platitudes and their children fear anything new.

“January is our company’s time to produce something different from the rest of our season. When director Garrett Robin came to me with the idea of presenting the two one-acts by Steve Martin, it was the perfect pairing for our winter slot,” said Sandra Gartner, producing director of ART. The cast for the two shows feature Maya Reddington, Richard Reed, Paul Burroughs, Lennon Philo, Lily Kelly, Nicole Jane and Nanci Gordon, with stage manager Matthew Eckler.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office, 802-775-0903, or paramountvt.org.

Steve Martin began his career as a writer for the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and became known for his stand-up comedy routines and roles in a variety of films. He has also written several books, including his memoir, and is an accomplished musician. He is the recipient of Emmy, Grammy, and American Comedy awards.

Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre aims to provide theatrical excellence in the central Vermont region using a core of professional and non-professional actors and technicians, promote collaboration with rural community social and educational organizations, and provide opportunities for diverse community members to participate in, and appreciate, the theatrical experience. To learn more, go to actorsrepvt.org.