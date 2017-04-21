Vermont Arts Exchange Hosts Blair Crimmins and The Hookers

Join Vermont Arts Exchange at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Masonic Hall in downtown Bennington for Blair Crimmins and The Hookers. Crimmins began his current music career in Atlanta, Georgia, with a determination to bring Ragtime and 1920s-style Dixieland Jazz to new audiences. Four years, and 500 shows later, he has toured the country and opened for acts such as Mumford and Sons and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. A multi-instrumentalist and music academic, Crimmins writes songs and arrangements for a classic New Orleans-style horn section consisting of trumpet, clarinet and trombone. Tickets are available at vtartxchange.org; they are $10 for students, $18 for adults purchased in advance and $22 for adults at the door. Thanks to the sponsorship of Bennington College’s Program Activities Council, all Bennington College students with valid student ID will get in for $5. Doors open at 7.