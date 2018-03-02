Vermont Arts Exchange to Welcome Aubrey Logan

The Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE) is excited to present Aubrey Logan at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, at the Masonic Hall located at 504 Main Street in downtown Bennington. Aubrey has just embarked on a North American headline tour and will be stopping in Bennington after her Nashville, Boston and NYC shows, and before heads off to Paris, London and Italy. “VAE is lucky indeed to have Aubrey Logan come to our little town,” says VAE executive director Matthew Perry, “Aubrey’s stage presence is astonishing and her vocal range is amazing; it’s a first class performance.”

Logan, best known for her unique swing-tinged, trombone-laced pop, successfully breaking down genre barriers with a sound that combines jazz vocals with R&B, neo-soul, pop and a touch of rock. She is the winner of the Montreux Jazz Festival Competition and has performed with Pharrell Williams, Josh Groban and Dave Koz. Originally from Seattle and now based in LA, Logan describes herself as funny, serious and driven all at once. She says that what she enjoys most is the universality of music, how people from all over the world can come together and create music in an instant. “I love experimenting with arrangements and I love to improvise,” she adds. Tickets for this Basement Music Series concert are $20 in advance through vtartxchange.org or by calling 800-838-3006. If not sold out, they’ll be $25 at the door. Student tickets are available for $10. Libations and food will be available for purchase. The Masonic Hall is an accessible facility; call 802-442-5549 for specific accommodations.