Vermont Arts Exchange Welcomes Local Musicians to Stage

The Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE), announces its upcoming Basement Music Series concert with Eastbound Jesus on Saturday, January 27, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7. The Masonic Hall at 504 Main Street in Bennington is home to VAE’s music scene, and this show is sure to be a party! Eastbound Jesus doesn’t fit well under any one genre, and choose to call what they do northern rock. They shred on the banjo, have sweet-sounding vocal harmonies, and play ballads as well as fast-paced rocking tunes. The band has been packing venues with an infectious energy that gets people dancing, hollering, smiling and finding a new appreciation for a sound that is both traditional and refreshing. Eastbound Jesus is comprised of six friends: Adam Brockway (vocals, guitar), Carl Anderson (drums, vocals), Luke Anderson (banjo), Dylan Robinson (electric guitar), Dave Wright (bass) and Zack Infante (lap steel and electric guitar). Their music draws from a diverse range of influences. Tickets are $18 in advance through vtartxchange.org or by calling 800-838-3006. If not sold out, they’ll be $22 at the door. Students are $10. Libations and snacks will be available for purchase. Become a Basement Music Series (BMS) Sponsor and get tickets, a reserved table and, if you wish, your name or business logo in mentioned in promotional materials and on stage. The tax-deductible sponsorships are critical to continuing the BMS and ensuring the diversity and quality of the artists VAE presents. The BMS not only benefits the community, but also local restaurants, artists and musicians. Contact Director Matthew Perry at 802-442- 5549 or matthewvae@comcast.net for more information about becoming a sponsor. For more information about Vermont Arts Exchange, the Basement Music Series, exhibits and camps, call 802-442-5549 or visit them at vtartxchange.org.