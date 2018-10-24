Vermont Community Elder Report

Haystack Hustlers

The Pawlet Haystack Hustlers will meet on Tuesday, October 23, at 12 noon at the Mettawee Community School on Route 153 in West Pawlet. All seniors are welcome. The group will enjoy lunch provided by the school chefs with a $4 donation. Following lunch, AARP’s Elliott Greenblott will discuss identity theft. There will be a 50/50 drawing; donations of non-perishable goods for the Food Pantry are appreciated. Call Sharon Undal at 802-645-0461 for reservations.

Sand for Icy Walks

The Norshaft Lions Club will deliver a bucket of sand to seniors 62 years or older in North Bennington and Shaftsbury to help prevent falls on icy walkways this winter, free of charge. Call 203-314-0947 and leave a message with your name, phone number, address and town.

AARP Driver Safety Program

Rutland Regional Medical Center is hosting an AARP Smart Driving Course, Saturday, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland. Refresh your driving skills and learn how to adjust your driving to age-related changes in vision, hearing, and reaction time, defensive driving techniques, new traffic laws and how medications impact driving. Completing this course will entitle you to auto insurance discounts and can help to reduce costs on your overall vehicle maintenance. Register online at rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400. The fee for non-AARP members is $20 and $15 for AARP members.

Are You Oversharing?

It seems that everyone overshares on social media sites these days, and scammers have become increasingly sneaky, using information people share online to find targets for their next scams. For example, if you share photos and status updates about your vacation, scammers may use this knowledge to contact relatives pretending to be you, say you’re in trouble and ask for money. Or local crooks will know it’s a good time to break in to your home. It is important to adjust the privacy settings on your account and be mindful of who can see your posts. Exercise discretion in what you post online to avoid being the target of a scam. Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 877-908-3360 or visit aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

Londonderry Senior Lunch

Second Congregational Church UCC at 2051 North Main Street in Londonderry will be hosting a luncheon on Thursday, October 25, at 12 noon for seniors 60 and above from Londonderry and the mountain towns. This month’s menu is baked ham with sweet potatoes, salad, rolls and a special dessert. Everyone is encouraged to come in a Halloween costume to celebrate the holiday. The meals are free; donations are welcome. Seniors are encouraged to bring friends and/or caregivers. Neighbors and family members should pass this information along to those that might enjoy these lively, delicious gatherings. Any questions, including directions, can be directed to 802-824 6453.

Rides Available on Election Day

Volunteers from the MoveOn Manchester group are ready and waiting to provide rides to local polls on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6. Towns covered include Sunderland, Arlington, Peru, Londonderry, Dorset, East Dorset, Winhall and Rupert, but other neighboring towns may also be possible. The upcoming election has been called the most important in modern times, and it is important that all eligible voters get out to make their voices and choices heard. Every vote counts and every elected position ultimately shapes the direction of the world around us – at every level of government. So get out and vote! Those without transportation to their local polling station are urged to schedule a ride by calling 802-867-2556, 802-770-4194 or emailing moveonmanch@gmail.com.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, October 23: Herb-crusted Fish, Vegetable Rice Pilaf, Green Beans and Carrots, Cucumber Radish Salad, Pumpkin Cake. Wednesday, October 24: Chicken Salad Plate, Potato Salad, Carrot Salad, Whole Wheat Bread, Yogurt with Peaches. Thursday, October 25: Beef and Cheese Enchilada, Spanish Rice, Corn and Roasted Red Pepper, Tossed Salad, Brownie. Friday, October 26: Pizza, Spinach, Apple Crisp, Ambrosia Salad. Monday, October 29: Scalloped Ham and Potato Casserole, Brussels Sprouts Balsamic, Carrots, Beet Salad, Cookie. Tuesday, October 30: Crust-less Quiche Lorraine, Oven Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce, Cinnamon Swirl Bread. Wednesday, October 31: Ghostly Goulash, Gruesome Green Beans, Ghastly Garlic Bread, Shivering Salad, Frightening Fruited Jell-O. The Meals on Wheels Bennington Café is located 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for only $4 suggested donation for people 60 and over, $5 for under age 60. For more information, call 802-442-8012.

Project Independence

Monday, October 29: Pumpkin Carving, Manicures. Tuesday, October 30: Virtual Tour/Germany. Wednesday, October 31: Halloween Celebration. Thursday, November 1: Wii Bowling. Friday, November 2: Yoga with Jane Schaeffer. Enjoy a complimentary visit to Bennington Project Independence to see what all the smiles are about! BPI has been helping Bennington County families keep loved ones at home for more than 30 years. For information, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.