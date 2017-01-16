Vermont Community Events

Habitat for Humanity to Hold Annual Potluck Dinner

Bennington County Habitat for Humanity is holding their annual Potluck Dinner to share good food, delightful company and inspiring conversation on Saturday, January 21. Help them celebrate their accomplishments in 2016 and talk about plans for 2017 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Federated Church, 102 Ice Pond Road, Arlington. Bring a main or side dish for eight people. Beverages and desserts will be provided. RSVP to 802-367-1000 or bennhabitat@yahoo.com.

Dorset Community Supper

The Dorset Church will be hosting a free Community Supper on Wednesday, January 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The menu will consist of roasted pork loin with gravy, potatoes, red cabbage, apple sauce, spring peas and tossed salad, followed by assorted desserts. The vegetarian offering will be minestrone soup. The Dorset Church, located at 143 Church Street off Route 30 in Dorset, offers these community suppers for everyone. Come for warm fellowship and a hot, delicious meal, free of charge, and bring your family and friends. Take outs are also available. To learn more, call Jane at 802-867-2260 or email dorsetchurch@gmail.com. Additional free dinners will be held on Thursday, February 16, and Wednesday, March 22.

Granville Spaghetti Dinner

A spaghetti dinner to benefit the Slate Valley Museum will be held on Monday, January 23, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Bernardo’s Restaurant, 52 Church Street, Granville, N.Y. Diners will enjoy a delicious spaghetti dinner with salad and bread for only $7; for those on the go, a $8 take-out meal will be available. No reservations are necessary; all walk-ins will be welcome. The museum will also hold a bake sale of dessert items at the restaurant. This annual dinner is organized by the Museum’s Board of Trustees. The meal will be served with the help of student volunteers. All proceeds support the museum’s ongoing exhibits, events, educational programs and its extensive collection of historical artifacts that celebrate the history and culture of the Slate Valley region of New York and Vermont. Call 518-642-9871 or visit slatevalleymuseum.org to learn more.

Wells Spaghetti Dinner

A Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit the Wells Village School fifth and sixth graders’ trip to Washington DC will be held at the School on Saturday, January 21. Seatings are 5 to 6, 6 to 7, or 7 to 8 p.m. The dinner will includes pasta, bread, salad, dessert and beverages at a cost of $10 per person ages 13 and up. Students ages three to 12 are $5, and those under age three are free, with a maximum cost per household of $30. Take out will be available for an additional $1 per order.

Buskirk Waffle Breakfast

Come enjoy oat waffles with many delicious and healthy toppings to choose from on Sunday, January 22, starting at 9 a.m., at the Buskirk Seventh-day Adventist Church and Better Living Center, located at 2176 West Hoosick Road/Routes 103 and 67 in Buskirk, N.Y. The breakfast is free to all, but donations will be appreciated. RSVP at 518-686-4524.

Hoosick Falls Chicken Barbecue

The Hoosick Falls, N.Y. Saint Patrick’s Parade committee is sponsoring a Chicken Barbecue on Saturday, January 21, at Immaculate Conception Church, 67 Main Street, beginning at 5 p.m. The band Whiskey Highway will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $20 for the band and barbecue; the barbecue itself is $12, or to just see the band, $8. The barbecue is being donated and prepared by Man of Kent and the Hoosick Falls Police Department. Tickets are limited. For more information, call Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035.

Wounded Military Hero’s Weekend

The Bart J. Ruggiere Adaptive Sports center again hosts their annual Wounded Military Hero’s Weekend with Bromley Ski Resort on Saturday and Sunday, January 28 and 29, with 15 veterans who have suffered catastrophic injuries in recent conflicts. This is a free weekend for each veteran and a guest. There will be a dinner in their honor on Saturday evening in Bromley’s base lodge, with a Silent Auction to support Bart programming. To join them, go to bartadaptive.org to register or call 802-824-6849. Registration closes on Wednesday, January 18.