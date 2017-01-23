Vermont Community Events

Free Arlington Community Dinner

Starting on Friday, January 27, Saint James’ Episcopal Church in Arlington will again be hosting its annual series of four winter dinners that are open and free to all. January’s menu will include home-made lasagna, green salad, bread and dessert, as well as beverages, coffee and tea. Hosts will be parishioners Joanna Taylor, June Sherwin and Shirley Letiecq. Buffet-style serving begins in the undercroft at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7. Everyone is welcome to share in a great meal and good fellowship with their friends and neighbors. No reservations are necessary. For more information, call 802-375-9952 or visit st.jamesarlingtonvt.org. the Church is located on Route 7A in Arlington, across from the town offices, and is handicapped

accessible. Future dinners will be held on February 24, March 31 and April 28; all are Friday evenings.

Bennington Elks Dinner

The Bennington Elks will serve their monthly dinner for members and their guests on Wednesday, February 1, from 5:30 until the food is gone. Doors open at 5:15. Choose baked or fried fish or baked chicken with scalloped or French fried potatoes, coleslaw, clam chowder, dinner rolls and coffee, for $9. Proceeds go towards the Elks’ National Foundation for Scholarships and Veterans Programs. The Elks Club is located at 125 Washington Avenue, Bennington.

Wounded Heroes Dinner

VFW Post 6471 on Depot Street in Manchester Center is partnering with the Bart Adaptive Sports Center to host the Wounded Heroes Dinner on Saturday, January 28. Veterans’ arrival begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6. All donations are appreciated and will go to help pay for the dinner. A donation check may also be sent to Wounded Heroes Dinner, PO Box 181, Manchester Center, VT 05255. Call Post 6471 at 802-362-9840 after 3 p.m. for more information.

Free Dorset Community Supper

The Dorset Church will be hosting a free Community Supper on Wednesday, January 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The menu will consist of roasted pork loin with gravy, potatoes, red cabbage, apple sauce, spring peas and tossed salad, followed by assorted desserts. The vegetarian offering will be minestrone soup. The Dorset Church, located at 143 Church Street off Route 30 in Dorset, offers these community suppers for everyone. Come for warm fellowship and a hot, delicious meal, free of charge, and bring your family and friends. Take outs are also available. To learn more, call Jane at 802-867-2260 or email dorsetchurch@gmailcom.

Can Your Mac & Cheese Compete?

Enter the Bennington Farmers’ Market’s Macaroni and Cheese Cook Off on Saturday, February 18, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the First Baptist Church, 401 Main Street, Bennington. The competition is open to macaroni and cheese aficionados of all ages and skill levels, including everyday fans of the creamy comfort food, amateur chefs and local restauranteurs. Entrants are asked to bring a hot crock pot full of their best recipe by 9:30 a.m. on the day of the competition. Samples of the entries will be for sale for $1 each to patrons, who will cast ballots for their favorites. Votes will be counted starting at noon, though samples will still be available for sale. Prizes will be awarded at 12:30 to the top three entrants. Proceeds from the event will benefit Bennington County Meals on Wheels. For a list of rules or for more information, contact Audrey Pietrucha at 802-733-6981 or vermontvanilla@gmail.com.