Vermont Community Events

Arlington Breakfast

American Legion Post 69 of Arlington will host a Sunday morning breakfast on February 12, from 8 to 10 a.m. The cost is $6 each; seniors 65 and over eat free. Donations are greatly appreciated. Call 802-375-6157 for more information.

Valley Falls Breakfast

The Auxiliary from VFW Post 1938 located on Poplar Avenue in Valley Falls, N.Y., will host their monthly breakfast Sunday, February 12, from 8 to 11a.m. The menu will consist of eggs made to order, French toast, pancakes, sausage, bacon, toast, fried potatoes, coffee, juice, fruit and biscuits with sausage gravy. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 5 to 12. There will be a raffle to help in the cost of a new flag pole.

W. Pawlet Pancake Breakfast

The West Pawlet Fire Department will sponsor a fundraising Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 12, at the firehouse, located at 2806 Vermont Route 153/Main Street. It is served from 7:30am to 11:00am. The firehouse is handicapped-accessible. All are welcome. The menu will include regular, chocolate chip, blueberry and cranberry pancakes and waffles, local maple syrup, home fries, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon, with coffee, tea, milk and orange juice. The cost is $10, $5 for ages 5 to 12 and free for those under age 5. Proceeds to towards the WPFD’s equipment and training needs. For information, contact Antonio Landon at 802-345-4312 or wp5801@yahoo.com.

Rupert Winter Carnival

Weather permitting, the Rupert Fire Department will be hosting a Winter Carnival and Snowmobile Poker Run. It starts with a Winter Ball on Friday, February 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Rupert Fire House. A King, Queen, Prince and Princess will be crowned that night. On Saturday, February 18, from 12 to 5 p.m., the carnival will feature games, food, snow sculptures and a fundraising silent auction. The Snowmobile Poker Run runs through Granville, Hartford and Salem, N.Y., before returning to the firehouse with at least five cards they have picked up at the following businesses: AJ’s and Pine Grove Diner in Granville, Stewart’s and Hartford Tavern in Hartford, Stewart’s and Salem Tavern in Salem, and Sherman’s Store in Rupert. If there is not enough snow, the entire event will be postponed. If you have any questions, contact Kelly Lewis at 802-394-0035.

Dorset Pulled Pork Dinner

On Saturday, February 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Long Trail Parents Association Friends of Athletics is hosting a Pulled Pork Dinner with baked beans, coleslaw, potato chips and pie. The dinner will take place in the Whalen Common Room at Long Trail School in Dorset. Reservations are requested, as the dinner precedes the school’s popular Airband event. Prices are $12 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Proceeds will benefit the fund for a new Hunter Field scoreboard. Make your dinner reservations through Chelley Tifft at ctifft@longtrailschool.org or 802-867-5717, extension 190.

Dorset Free Community Supper

The United Church of Dorset and East Rupert will be serving a free community supper from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 16. The menu will feature pasta with meat sauce or vegetarian mushroom sauce, roasted Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella and tomato salad, tossed green salad, broccoli with garlic and olive oil, garlic bread and assorted desserts. The Church is located at 143 Church Street, off Route 30, in Dorset. Take outs will be available. For details, call Jane at 802-867-2260 or email at dorsetchurch@gmailcom.